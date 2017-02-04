Dy CM for making JK best skiing destination

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Nirmal Singh on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir would be developed into “best skiing destination.

He said this while interacting with skiing players at Gulmarg here.

Dr Singh also assured the players all logistic support and facilities to them so that they take up the sport on full time basis and bring accolades to the State by participating at National and International level.

He said the players should get the best facilities at Adventure Sports Academy where they would help the players to hone their skills.

Dr Singh further said that trainings should be provided to them under the Academy atmosphere and it would also offer opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to train and excel in all forms of adventure sports.

He said the objective of organising these events include introduction, initiation, encouragement, promotion and development of adventure sports in the picturesque State, along with creation of training facilities for adventure sports and development of quality adventure sports infrastructure.

Dr. Singh was accompanied by Vice-Chairman Kissan Advisory Board Daljit Singh Chib, Commissioner /Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Hridesh Kumar and other officers.