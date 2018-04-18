Dy CM gets charge of Industries and Commerce, Forest departments

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday assigned the charge of the two departments held by former ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, both of whom resigned recently, to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.

Governor N N Vohra had on Monday accepted the resignation of Lal Singh and Ganga, who had participated in a rally in support of a CBI probe in rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district.

I do hereby assign the charge of the Departments of Industries & Commerce and Forest, Ecology & Environment to Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister in addition to the subjects already assigned to him, said an order issued by the chief minister here on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh is presently holding the charge of the Power Development and Housing & Urban Development departments.

Earlier, the charge of the departments of Industries & Commerce was with Ganga while Lal Singh was held the Forest, Ecology & Environment portfolio.