Dy CM for time-bound completion of projects

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Monday directed the officers to ensure time bound completion and strictly adhere to the set time lines for various prestigious projects being undertaken in Jammu by the JDA.

Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the 80th Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu Development Authority here.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development, KB Agarwal, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Chowdhary, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Vice Chairman JDA, Commissioner Jammu Municipality and other senior officers.

Dr. Singh, while reviewing the progress on projects, said that regular meetings should be held in order to remove bottlenecks, if any, to speed up the pace of work so that people can see development taking place at ground level. He directed for making an inventory of assets of the authority especially records of total land holdings and that which has been retrieved from un-authorized occupants in the recent past. He said that it would ensure that the encroachment of the land of JDA is checked and controlled.

While reviewing the development of Tawi River Front Project, Dr Singh asked the officers to ensure its speedy completion as it is one of the most important beautification projects of the city besides ensuring that the river embankments are properly strengthened. He said that feasibility report and a detailed project report have been formulated for the project and officers should work in close coordination with the concerned for ensuring its timely completion.

Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the Modernization/ Development of general Bus-stand/multi level car parking cum shopping complex coming up at the general Bus-stand and directed the officers to ensure its time bound completion. He said the shopkeepers, who are getting displaced on account of the project, should be adequately rehabilitated.

The meeting also discussed various other issues like construction of flatted accommodation at Muthi, development of housing colony at Pargalta, (Bajalta), PPP mode, construction of 1008 EWS houses / flats at Muthi, Udheywala, Nagrota and Majeen under Pradhan Mantri Awas Mission Yojana, development of Jammu city alongwith river downstream of 4th Tawi bridge upto Bhagatpur Kukriyan, preparation of zonal plans of Jammu area and regularization of the services of employees working in the organization.