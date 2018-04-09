Dy CM dedicates Rs 32 lakh electric distribution system at Jourian

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh on Monday said the initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister would ensure that the farming sector gets a fillip and the income of the farmers gets doubled by 2022.

The deputy chief minister was speaking after inaugurating Kissan Mela at Khour organized by the J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kissans. Various departments of Agriculture and allied sectors including Agriculture, Agro Industries, Horticulture, Floriculture, Animal Husbandry, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Jammu, Fisheries, Sericulture, IFFCO exhibited their stalls and showcased best practices and technology in each sector for benefit of farmers.

Among others, Vice-Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Kissan Daljit Singh Chib, Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore, MLA Dr Krishan Lal Bhagat, MLC Vikram Randhawa, officers of various departments and large number of farmers attended the Mela.

Deputy Chief Minister said that aim of organizing such melas was to sensitize the farming community about new technology interventions and High Yielding Variety (HYV) of seeds being introduced in the agriculture sector to increase productivity and to provide better marketing facilities to the farmers. He asked the authorities of agriculture department to organize more such melas to create awareness among the farmers about the schemes launched for their benefits and to provide facilities to the farmers in future in every nook and corner of the State.

Calling upon the farmers for using new technological interventions and high Yielding Varieties (HYV) of seeds, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it would go a long way in effectively implementation of schemes at ground, besides increase the productivity which would help in improving their socio-economic profile. He also asked them to insure their crops and take the benefits of Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana(PMFBY), a historical initiative announced by the Prime Minister, which would ensure that that they get the necessary compensation in view of any eventuality of failing of crops or drought.

Speaking on the occasion Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP said that such melas should be organized in more numbers at Panchayat level also as that are very essential for creating awareness among the farming community about the schemes and initiatives being undertaken by the government for their welfare.

Daljit Singh Chib, Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board while speaking on the occasion said that the government is committed to help farmer to improve their socio-economic condition. He said that we should all contribute our bit in ensuring the success of prime minister’s initiative of doubling farmer’s income by 2022 for which Kissan advisory Board will work tirelessly along with agriculture and allied departments for achieving this target. He welcomed the decision of Union Home Minister for recruitment of battalions from border areas and also asked for special package for border farmers whose lands are under fencing mines etc.

Dr Krishan Lal MLA while speaking on the occasion asked the farmers to move towards diversified agriculture and highlighted the initiatives being undertaken by the government for the farming community.

Ch Vikram Randhawa, MLC speaking on the occasion called for organizing more melas and enumerated the achievements of the government.

Director Agriculture, MD Agro, Additional DC Jammu, SDM Khour, Secretary Kissan Board and other senior officers were present on the occasion

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the stalls set up by various departments and showed keen interest.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister announced Rs 20 lakh for up-gradation of civic facilities in Khour Municipal Committee.

Earlier, Dr. Singh inaugurated Electric Distribution System for stabilization of power supply for Jourian Town established at a cost of Rs. 31.57 lakh by the Power Development Department.

He also dedicated Lanes, drains and pathways constructed at a cost of Rs 12.14 lakh at ward 4 and 5 of Jourian town to the public and directed the officers of the floriculture department to undertake the necessary landscaping.