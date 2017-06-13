Dy CM declares ‘Oorja’ Football Talent Hunt Tourney open’J&K boys defeat Himachal Pradesh 2-0 in opening tie

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir won the opening match of second phase of “Oorja” CAPF under-19 Football Talent hunt Tournament (boys and girls) being organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Jammu Sector in collaboration with University of Jammu, here at University Ground.

In the opening match in boys section, Jammu and Kashmir boys team defeated Himachal Pradesh by 2-0. Ibrahim Bin Rashid scored a opening and first goal of the tournament followed by Araib Choudary, who scored second goal for Jammu and Kashmir.

In girls section, opening match played between Assam and Telangana ended with a draw. Both teams scored one goal each. Earlier the tournament was declared open by the Chief Guest, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh in presence of Minister of State for Education, Priya Sethi, Vice Chancellor Jammu University R.D Sharma and senior leader Yudhvir Sethi, Deputy Inspector General, FHQ SSB New Delhi, P.K. Gupta, Deputy Inspector General, Manvendra, Commandant, Ajay Kumar, Second-In-Command, Vijay Singh Jamwal, JAO, N. S. Negi, Deputy Commandant, Barjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Commandant, Kashtoori Lal, Deputy Commandant, Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Commandant Jeet Lal, and other officers.

Deputy Chief Minister in his address observed that there is tremendous sports talent among the boys and girls of the State as well as country and hoped that, with the availability of improved facilities and increasing opportunities, they will excel in all sports and games. He said that if their talent is nurtured and adequately groomed, there shall be no reason for many of them to shine at national and international level in all games and sports disciplines in the coming years.

He said that time has come for the youth of J and K to demonstrate their talent and bring laurels to the State in the various sports events at the national and international levels. While lauding the armed forces for their discipline, Priya Sethi advised the youths to be disciplined to achieve excellence in life. She asked the youth to turn to sports to remain away from social evils like drug abuse and smoking.

Earlier, Dy. Inspector General Manvendra welcomed the gathering and said that the event has been organized with an objective to give an opportunity to every child of the country to play football.