Dy CM convenes public grievances redressal camps

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Friday inaugurated a Panchayat Ghar at village Kah of Tehsil Billawar which has been constructed by Rural Development Department with a cost of Rs. 22.50 lakh.

After inaugurating the utility, the Deputy Chief Minister convened a public grievances redressal camps at Kah, Barota and Jasyal Galak villages and took stock of public issues. He interacted with several deputations to get first-hand account of their problems and demands.

Dr. Singh assured that genuine issues would be considered and redressed in a time bound manner. He directed the officers to look into all the issues raised by the people and initiate necessary steps for early redressal of the same.

Dy CM directed ACD Kathua to prepare a DPR for construction of a culvert near Sherd Deity Shrine at Kah village and sanctioned Rs. 8 Lakh for the purpose. He said that a new road project has been sent to NABARD for Kah village while assuring that several road compensation cases will be disposed off at the earliest.

At Mandli, Dr Singh informed that Mandli has achieved 93 per cent target of making the area ODF and appealed all the stakeholders to synergize their efforts in achieving 100 per cent ODF target to realise the objective of SBM. He further stated that in Billawar constituency Rs. 11.91 Crore have been released to clear MGNREGA liabilities.

Dy CM directed ADC Billawar to hold camps under PSGA in the first week of April at village Barota, Kah and other remote locations so that requisite certificates can be distributed to people on assigned date and venue. He advised the villagers to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around their areas and construct IHHL for their own interest.

Underscoring the importance of Panchayati Raj institutions in development of rural areas, Dy CM said that Panchayat is the soul of a village and Gram Sabha has an important role in making Panchayats the vibrant units. At Jasyal Galak, Dy CM announced a 25KV transformer and a Community Centre.

Earlier, Dr Singh inspected the ongoing construction work on PHC at village Barota and instructed the officials to complete it in stipulated time frame.

ADC Billawar Joginder Singh Rai, ACD Rajiv Khajuria, Tehsildars, BDOs and other district officers besides social activist Mamta Singh were present on the occasion.