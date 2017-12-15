Dy CM calls for timely completion of housing, power projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Friday called for early accomplishment of various developmental initiatives especially in the Housing & Urban Development and Power sectors. He said timelines shall also have to be strictly adhered to in the projects taken up under the Prime Minister’s Developmental Package (PMDP).

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking during a review meeting convened to discuss the pace of implementation of various developmental initiatives undertaken in Housing, Urban Development and Power Sectors.

The Dy Chief Minister called for regular monitoring of the projects in power sector to ensure their timely completion and judicious utilization of resources. He asked the concerned officers to regularly monitor the works on ground so that targets are optimally achieved.

Dr Singh reviewed the present position of power supply and pace of work on various ongoing PDD projects. He stressed on augmentation of power infrastructure, and strengthening of the system, which he said is vital to realize the dream of uninterrupted power supply in the State.

To ensure speedy repair of electric transformers, the Deputy Chief Minister called for increasing the capacity of the Department’s workshops. He said steps are afoot to increase the human resource of the Department to better cater to rising demands.

Dr Singh also reviewed progress on various ongoing works under PMDP. He stressed on the officers to expedite work on all the projects so that their time-bound completion is ensured. He said the Department needs to gear up to meet people’s expectations. He said there is no shortage of funds and called for time-bound completion of the development projects.

While reviewing the initiatives being undertaken in the housing sector, the Deputy Chief Minister directed for maintaining a close co-ordination between different executing agencies so that the fast pacing of the flagship programs is done. He said that the officers should hold regular meetings in order to monitor the implementation of schemes on the ground and also get the requisite feedback about their status on the ground.

Dr Singh while directing for early construction of Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUM) under NULM said that it would go a long way in addressing the housing needs of urban homeless. He also called for fast pacing development of parks and pathways in various colonies of JDA, construction of flats being undertaken by the authority and also early completion of modernization/development of general bus stand cum multi-level car parking cum commercial complex maintaining that adequate rehabilitation measures should also be undertaken for the affected people so that their means of livelihood does not get disturbed.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary PDD, Mr Hridesh Kumar, Development Commissioner Power, MD JKSPDC, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu, Managing Director Housing Board, Chief Engineers of PDD and other senior officers of the Housing, Urban Development and PDD departments.