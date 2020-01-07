Dwivedi reviews media strategy for upcoming JK Global Investors Summit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Tuesday reviewed the media strategy formulated for the upcoming JK Global Investors Summit, here at a meeting held at Udhyog Bhawan.

Director Information, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Joint Director Information Department, Naresh Kumar; Deputy Director (PR) Information, Mridhu Salathia; Deputy Director Information, Parveen Kumar, besides, representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), media management partner Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) and knowledge partner EY were present at the meeting.

The Commissioner Secretary took a detailed review of the media plan devised by PWC along with knowledge partner EY – the official media management partners for the Summit.

Dwivedi directed the representatives of PWC to focus on those areas which have maximum potential for attracting investment in J&K, while formulating the media plan. The Commissioner Secretary further directed the representatives of Information department and PWC to work in close coordination for the publicity of the Summit. He suggested them to work in tandem for circulation of advertisements and other publicity material. He stressed upon the officers to ensure adequate publicity of the mega event so that the advantages, priority sectors and immense investment potential of J&K could be effectively showcased to the prospective investors and budding entrepreneurs.

Pertinently, a Curtain Raiser of the summit is scheduled to be held later this month at New Delhi, in coordination with Several Big Industries, Central Ministries, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), MEA and Invest India.

Meanwhile, Dwivedi unveiled the logo of first ever JK Global Investors Summit with the tagline ‘Explore, Invest, Grow’ here at Udhyog Bhawan. Among the entries, the logo made by Dilip K and tag line created by Rajneesh Singh was selected, who were given a prize of Rs. 15000 and Rs. 5000, respectively.

Director Information Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra; Director, Handloom Babila Rakwal; Director Handicraft, Masrat – Ul-Islam; MD, JKI, Javed Iqbal; MD, SICOP Atul Sharma; MD Handicrafts Corporation, Jasvinder Singh Dua; MD Handloom Corporation Rakesh Sharma; Joint Director Information Naresh Kumar, besides representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), media management partner Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWCs) and knowledge partner EY were present on the occasion.