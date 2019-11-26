Dwivedi reviews functioning of Env & Remote Sensing Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of Department of Environment and Remote Sensing in meeting attended by Chairman J&K Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Lal Chand, Director Environment Dr. Neelu Gera, Special Secretary (T) Forests, Praveen Raghav, and other senior officers of the department. Various issues like preparation of Environment Report, J&K Environment Plan were discussed threadbare.

Dwivedi asked the officers to ensure that these documents should be all-informative and provide wholesome information about all the spheres they are supposed to cover.

Commissioner Secretary also took stock of the functioning of Parivesh portal meant for speedy disposal of applications seeking environment, forest, wildlife and Coastal Regulation Zones clearance from the authorities for various projects. The meeting had a detailed review of progress on various environment impact assessment proposals. Besides, decisions regarding further strengthening the functioning of the Directorate of Environment and Remote Sensing were also taken.

Director Environment and Remote Sensing informed the meeting about different proposals and programmes under implementation. She said that department is working on them to safeguard the environment and provide factual and scientific knowledge pivotal in furthering the research and development here.