Dwivedi inaugurates technical workshop under CAMPA Scheme

SRINAGAR: Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment on Friday organised a day-long technical workshop here on preparation of Annual Plan of Operations (APO) for the year 2020-21 under CAMPA.

The day-long technical workshop was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi who was also Guest of Honour on the occasion, at Banquet Hall here.

Addressing the workshop, Dwivedi stressed on carrying out the CAMPA Scheme with seriousness as forests are one of the valuable resources available to mankind.

He said that follow-up workshops should be conducted to assess the progress made under this scheme. He stressed on making the plan time-bound, practical and result oriented so that the benefits percolate down to the ground.

Dwivedi also stated that deforestation and soil erosion are the two challenges which could be tackled effectively by the implementation of the CAMPA scheme. He emphasized that the objective of this scheme is to increase the green cover of the state. He further elaborated that this scheme could well be utilized for capacity building in terms of both machinery and manpower. He directed the officials to get the plan approved before the stipulated time period.

Dwivedi said that the scheme has a potential to change forest density scenario in J&K. He said that every grey shade in the forestry arena could be met by the smooth implementation of this scheme.

Further, Dwivedi directed all the DFOs to check how much forest land has been diverted for developmental activities under PMGSY Scheme, adding that deforestation must be checked on regular basis. He also added that various technological tools like geo-mapping, satellite imagery etc should be used to check the imbalances created in the ecology.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) explained the forest officers how to produce quality planting material for different species using modern techniques, such as, root trainers. He also explained at length the suitable models for assisted natural regeneration in Kashmir Valley for rejuvenation of conifer and alpine areas.

OP Sharma, Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Gupta, Director Social Forestry, Neelu Gera, CEO CAMPA, Sarvesh Rai, Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Farooq Gillani and other senior level officers of Forest department were present in the workshop.