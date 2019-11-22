Dviti of DPS Jammu wins painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dviti Sharma (II-D) of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu brought laurels to the school and her parents by winning Students Painting Competition organized by Indian Art Centre (R) Jammu held at Government Women College, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on November 5, 2019. Dr. Ravender Tickoo was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday in the school, Principal, DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated Dviti and her parents for the achievement. She also felicitated her with a gold medal, certificate of merit and winner trophy. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated her.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to Dviti and her parents.