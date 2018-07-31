Dustbins full of garbage create problem for commuters

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight that the dustbins in Talab Tillo placed almost in the middle of the road pose a threat to the commuters. Heaps of garbage can be seen near these dustbins. Moreover, they are placed in a random manner and cover the road sides due to which it is difficult to move.

There are no street lights on this road and it becomes difficult to drive during night. These dust bins pose a threat to drivers and also it becomes difficult to walk on road due to these dustbins. The concerned authorities while placing these bins have forgotten to keep into consideration the movement of vehicles and commuters. This stretch is always full of dirt; stray animals can be seen sitting and resting in these dustbins. These bins have become a source of infection and are a habitat for flies and diseases.

We the residents of Talab Tillo through your esteemed daily request the concerned authorities to look into this matter.

Kunal Gupta,

Talab Tillo, Jammu.