Durga Nag Trust demolishes illegal construction

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Durga Nag Trust, Srinagar, demolished the illegal construction raised by one of the tenants of the Trust at D.N Srinagar.

“The illegal construction was demolished under the directions of the Trust as per law and the constitution of the Trust,” a press release issued here on Monday stated. The trust members warned everyone concerned not to undertake any construction, addition or alteration without the approval of Secretary cum-Treasurer, Dr. O.P Razdan, who is authorized to deal with the matters of the Trust with the approval of the Board of Trust.