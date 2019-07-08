Duo involved in weapon snatching case denied bail

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Third Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Subash Gupta on Monday rejected the bail application of Surjeet Singh and Jaffar Hussain who snatched the weapons from police cop.

While rejecting the bail applications, the court observed that applicants are found involved in facilitating the local terrorists of the area namely Osma Bin Javed and his associates in snatching of weapons from constable Daleep Singh, obviously for carrying out the terrorists activities by them.

“It is not disputed that both the applicants are the police personnel. Obviously, snatched weapons would be used by the aforementioned terrorists group for carrying out their subversive activities. Innocent and law abiding public of the locality and the police personnel deployed for security purposes in the area will be their soft targets. The State of J&K and its law loving and abiding citizens are facing great hardship on account of rise of unlawful activities of terrorist groups in a very organised manner. They are getting, strategic support in their activities on account of money considerations from some black-sheep among the local populace. Moreover, they win over the local police personnel also for petty money consideration as done by them in the present matter. Besides all this, there is a sufficient material available in the shape of evidence collected by the investigating officer for drawing legal conclusion that the accusation leveled against the applicants in the present matter seems to be prima facie true. Provisions of proviso to Sub Section (5) of Section 43-D of UA(P) Act makes a specific bar in releasing such accused on bail against whom prima facie accusation made is found is prima facie true. Accordingly, being invoked for refusal of bail in favour of the applicants, the observation as made – prima facie to the complicity of the applicants in commission of the offences under Section 392 RPC and 7, 25 and 30 Arms Act and 16, 18, 20 and 23 UA(P) Act registered against them vide case FIR No.31/2019 of Police Station Kishtwar, they are not found entitled to be released on bail as prayed by them in their respective applications”, the court observed.