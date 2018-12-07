Duo gets 1-yr-term for assaulting Govt officials

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UKHRAL: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ukhral awarded one year simple imprisonment to Mushtaq Ahmad and Mohammad Ashraf, sons of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, residents of Village Kunda in case of assault on government officials while they were discharging official duty.

Prosecution branch Ukhral headed by Prosecuting Officer (PO) Voonish Sangotra under the supervision of Senior PO Ramban Jaswant Raj successfully proved the guilt of aforesaid accused under Sections 332 and 353 RPC in case FIR No 75/2012. Being convinced by the theory of prosecution, the CJM Ukhral convicted accused to undergo simple imprisonment for one year each for both the offences, which shall run concurrently.

The case was registered on a written report of AE PMSGY naming the above mentioned persons who attacked him and his team while they were discharging their official duties.