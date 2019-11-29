Dulhasti Power Station provides dustbins to DH Kishtwar

State Times News

KISHTWAR: Dulhasti Power Station under its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development scheme (CSR&SD) provided 14 dustbins of 120 Ltr capacity each to District Hospital, Kishtwar. Yoginder Kotha, General Manager Incharge of Dulhasti Power Station handed over the dustbins to Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent, District hospital Kishtwar in a programme organised at district hospital premise. For better management of waste in the hospital and to segregate the biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste separately 7 blue and 7 green dustbins have been provided to District Hospital Kishtwar. Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kishtwar thanked NHPC for providing dustbins to District Hospital Kishtwar.

On this occasion senior officers and employees of NHPC and District Hospital Kishtwar were also present.