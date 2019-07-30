Duggar Manch resents neglect of Dogri subject

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Duggar Manch condemned the order issued by Commissioner Secretary Education Department pertaining to upgraded higher secondary schools wherein Dogri subject has been ignored.

“Dogri, one of the major languages of State, being placed in Eighth Schedule of Indian Constitution its status is now as good as a National language. But Commissioner Secretary Education Department might have ignorant about the facts that promotion of mother tongue is a country’s policy and it cannot be deprived from its rights,” General Secretary of Duggar Manch said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Duggar Manch urged upon the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervention in this matter and save our fundamental right with peaceful manner.