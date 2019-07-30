Duggar Manch resents neglect of Dogri subject

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Duggar Manch condemned the order issued by Commissioner Secretary Education Department pertaining to upgraded higher secondary schools wherein Dogri subject has been ignored. “Dogri, one of the major languages of State, being placed in Eighth Schedule of Indian Constitution its status is now as good as a National language. But Commissioner Secretary Education Department might have ignorant about the facts that promotion of mother tongue is a country’s policy and it cannot be deprived from its rights,” General Secretary of Duggar Manch said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Duggar Manch urged upon the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervention in this matter and save our fundamental right with peaceful manner.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper