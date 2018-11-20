Duggar Manch hosts ‘Kavita Di Bahar, Dogri Da Sangar’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Duggar Manch Jammu organised a function ‘Kavita Di Bahar, Dogri Da Sangar’ here on Monday at Sehgal Hall Jammu in which an eminent writer, artist and scholar Narsingh Dev Jamwal was the key speaker.

Duggar Manch has started a series of programmes to hold interactiong with prominent writers of Dogri, who made their mark high to contribute to Dogri language and literature with their zeal and selflessness.

Its first programme was conducted with Padamshree Padama Sachdev on August 25, 2018, with the same title in which six female young poet recited their poems and Padama spoke at length with her poetic experience and also interacted with audience.

Today was the second programme of this series under the title of ‘Kavita Di Bahar, Dorgri Da Sangar’ with doyen of the Dogri literature Narsingh Dev Jamwal.

Jamwal spoke at length about his poetic experience and achievements. He also presented his selected poetry.

The programme was compered by Mohan Singh, President Duggar Manch and a recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award.

It was also announced that the recording of this programme will be preserved on Youtube under Duggar Dogri Channel for one and all.

Col Raaz Manawri, Deepak Arsi, Puran Chander Sharma, Susheel Begana and Mohan Singh recited their Gazals and Shivdev Sushil, a recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award presented the vote of thanks.

The programme was opened by Sunita Bhadwal, General Secretary of Duggar Manch.