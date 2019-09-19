Dubey replaces Soni in India U-23 squad

Lucknow: Left-arm medium pacer Saurabh Dubey was named as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad for the five-match One Day series against Bangladesh, starting here on Thursday.
Soni, who was originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical illness, a BCCI media release said.
“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Saurabh Dubey as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad that is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh,” it added.
Updated Indian U-23 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Saurabh Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Ananta Saha, Harpreet Brar. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
New open-source microscope may help paralysis patients
A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan
You don’t have to live up to an image to be a man: Sunny Deol
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper