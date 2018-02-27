Dubai police hands over letters for release of Sridevi’s body: says Indian Consulate

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Dubai: The Dubai police on Tuesday handed over the letters for the release of Bollywood diva Sridevi’s body to the Indian mission here and her family for embalming, Consulate General of India said.

The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema’s first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday, leaving fans, family and friends stunned.

Her stepson Arjun Kapoor arrived here on Tuesday to be with his father Boney Kapoor as he wraps up formalities and takes the body home to Mumbai.

“Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming,” the Consulate General of India tweeted.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her. (PTI)