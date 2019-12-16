DTO vows to eradicate TB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) Jammu convened a meeting with private practitioners of district Jammu to eradicate TB from J&K.

During the meeting, the physicians and private practitioners treating tuberculosis patients were sensitised about the responsibility to be shared by them to eradicate TB. Various benefits for patients and treating doctors under Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) programme were also discussed in detail. A combine solution to the problems faced by practitioners and staff under RNTCP was also sorted out. A positive response from private practitioners was observed to help Govt in its mission ‘TB Harega Desh Jeetega’.