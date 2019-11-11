DTF for BBBP meeting held at Shopian

SHOPIAN: The Development Commissioner of Shopian, Mohammed Yasin today chaired a meeting of District Task Force (DTF) Committee and held a detailed review of implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme in the district and discussed the way forward for its effective implementation so as to meet the targeted objectives of the scheme.

Among others ADDC Mohd Salim Malik, ADC Shiekh Abdul Aziz, ACD Zubair Hussain Shah, PO ICDS Bilqees Jan, CEO Mohd Mushtaq, CMO Dr. Sanaullah Bhat, DPO Malik Tariq, ARTO Moazzam Ali, DIO NIC Ashfaq Ahmad Dar, Women Welfare Officer Mohasina Mukhtar, DHO Dr. Ruqiya Rasool and BBBP ambassador Jasia Akhtar attended the meeting.

The DDC directed the concerned to put in coordinated and convergent efforts to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of girl child. He said the gender based pre-birth elimination of girl child through various methods and misuse of diagnostic techniques is the main reason of declining child sex which should be curbed by strict implementation of Pre-conception & Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition & Regulation) Act by the designated authorities.

It was decided in the meeting that an interdepartmental team shall be constituted for proper surveillance on registered diagnostic labs operational so that no prenatal sex determination and female foeticide is carried out in the district. Committee will also survey all the Diagnostic Labs in the district and ensure that no unregistered Diagnostic Lab is allowed to function in the district.

Regarding the discrepancies in data of Child Sex Ratio, institutional/non-institutional deliveries, 1st trimester registration the DDC directed for cross verification of data obtained from Health Department with that of ICDS. He also emphasised to strengthen the PNDT cell to ensure no case of Sex Determination and female foeticide goes unnoticed and unpunished.

Earlier DSWO Shopian, who is also Nodal Officer for implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme, made a detailed presentation about the objectives of BBBP and multi-pronged strategies to be adopted for achieving these objectives. He apprised that the CSR in Shopian has shown fluctuating trend with 1062 in 2015-16, 959 in 2016-17, 1007 in 2017-18 and 936 in 2018-19.

He further added that numbers of 1st trimester registration and institutional deliveries have increased considerably post launch of BBBP Scheme in the district besides the team has also succeeded to bring down school dropout rate of girl child and Child Mortality Rate.