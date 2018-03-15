DSWF to celebrate Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dalit Samaj Welfare Forum (DSWF) has decided to celebrate the birthday of Bharat Rattan Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14, 2018 at Guru Ravi Dass Complex Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu.

In the meeting held here on Wednesday, the forum members informed that Bhandara shall also be organised on April 14, 2018.

Among those who were present in the meeting include Ashok Jogi, Dev Anand Gill, Manga Dass Dogra, Romesh Angurana, Dev Raj Angral, Om Parkash Bhagat, Rakesh Bhagat, Mohan Lal, Dalip Thapa, Shanker Kumar, Bachan Lal, Rattan Lal, Vikrant Langeh and Gunga Kumar.