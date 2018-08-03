DSS to hold protest over deteriorating condition of Dogra Art Museum

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Dogra Art Museum at Mubarak Mandi, Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) has decided to hold protest in front of Raj Bhawan on August 11, 2018.

In the meeting held here on Thursday, DSS President Th. Gulchain Singh Charak mentioned that he along with other members had visited the Dogra Art Museum at Mubarak Mandi and was greatly disturbed to see the degenerated condition of the exhibits.

“Water accumulated on the roof top had seeped in through growing unwanted weeds on the roof resulting in ruin and substantial damage to the exhibits. Similar was the situation and condition with the archives documents lying in about 35,000 files shifted in Kala Kendra and remaining lying in the old buildings at Mubarak Mandi,” he rued over the total disinterest and absence of concern by the so called local Dogra political leadership. Charak requested the Governor to visit the Mubarak Mandi complex and demanded that an expert committee be appointed to enquire into the lapses resulting into the enormous losses and issue a white paper for information of general public.

The participants urged to hold a Dharna in front of Raj Bhawan on August 11, 2018 to strongly press their demand of immediate restoration and renovation of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex. They also discussed the celebration of the 71st Independence Day and decided that the Flag Hoisting ceremony will be held at the DSS Head Office.

Instead, a separate function will be dedicated to the martyrs and Veer Naris of Jammu region, Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC suggested to adopt 10 Veer Naris and orphans of battle casualties in consultation with Director Rajya Sanik Board Department.

The meeting also decided to honour the next of kin of all the martyrs of Jammu region who made supreme sacrifice between August 16, 2017 to August 15, 2018; belonging to army, para military forces and police personnel each year.

During the meeting, Tarun Uppal, social activist was appointed as Head of DSS Youth Wing.

Among those who attended the meeting include Janak Khajuria, Prof Anita Billawaria, Maj General Sunita Kapoor, R.R Sharma (Vice Chancellor), Col Dr Virendra Kumar Sahi, Dr N.K Dogra, Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig. M.S Jamwal, Brig Harcharan Singh, Col Karan Singh Jamwal, Amanat Ali Shah, Pardeep Mahajan, Rattan Singh Manhas, B.B Talwar, Virender Kumar Gupta and Gambhir Dev Singh Charak.