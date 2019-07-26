DSS seeks Governor’s intervention in solving public issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Dogra Sadar Sabha on Thursday discussed various issues and felt that after the dissolution of Legislative Assembly move of Darbar to summer capital the Jammu region has been abandoned to God’s mercy.

In the meeting held here on Thursday, President DSS, Gulchain Singh Charak received a delegation from Ramban and listened to their problems.

The delegation of contractors-led by Dharam Chand working on four-lanning project at NH44 on Nashri- Ramban Road stretch re-iterated their problems of held up payments by the executing agency Gammon India Co.

“A whopping amount of Rs 27.34 Cr is jointly due to 18 sub-contractors of Ramban area. They also brought out that meetings were held under the DC/ ADC Ramban where the representatives of Gammon India promised to make our payments by July 20. However no payments were made tilld ate. To make it worst, some new sub-contractors are being engaged who have moved some machinery at the site of work,” the delegation apprised.

Meanwhile, a representative of Student’s Union highlighted the apathy of the State Government for not providing EWS quota to the NEET qualified students of EWS category who have made it to requisite percentile.

“The 85 medical and 23 dental colleges seats allocated extra by the Medical Council of India may lapse soon, since the second phase counseling is already going on without EWS category consideration,” the students said.

Charak took strong exception for the attitude of political leaders of all parties who have enjoyed plump positions, authority and perks in the state earlier have now forgotten the cause of people who made them what they were. He exhorted all political, social and civil society groups to work for the cause of people and mitigate their problems.

The meeting was attended by Col Virendra K Sahi, VrC, Brig M.S Jamwal, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Janak Khajuria, contractors Krishan Lal, Amjad Ali, Muzahir Ali, Sumit Sharma, Arvind Khajuria, Ravi Singh, Abdul Majid, Somdhar Singh, Gopal Singh, Kartar Nath, Massaber Ali, Suram Singh, Sartaj Ali, Niaz Ahmed, Basharat Ali, Krishan Ali, Mohammad Azam Wani and Sandeep Kumar.