DSS observes ‘Save Birds, Save Water’ day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) in collaboration with Forest Department observed ‘Save Birds, Save Water’ Day, on Saturday.

Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, former Minister and President DSS, presided over the programme .

Charak distributed thousands of earthen ‘hang-pots’ to be hung on the trees and other places in homes, schools and offices and filled with water regularly.

Speaking on the occasion various prominent citizen including Anjali Sharma, Director Radio Kashmir Jammu, Col. Karan Singh Jamwal, Prem Sagar Gupta Brig. M.S. Jamwal, Col. Virendra K. Sahi, VrC, Kulbir Singh, Amanat Ali Shah, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Chhankar Singh, Swarn Singh, Harpal Singh Jasrotia, Sohail Kazmi and Madan Rangila appreciated the effort of kindness and admired the participation from mingled cross sections of society without any reservations or distinctions.

Charak called upon people to save precious potable water and adopt rain water harvesting for use in non-drinking activities.

The children drawn from various Institutions like Dogra HSS, Rich Harvest, Humanity Public School, Alexander Memorial, Ranbir Hr. Sec. School, G.H.S, Dogra Hall, Joyti Academy, Luthra Academy, Lawrence Public School, GSS Mubarak Mandi, S.P. Smart, Model Academy, S.D. Tarapuri, Oriental Academy etc., Participated in the event.

Later, the students and dignitaries carried earthen pots filled with water and installed them for birds in the adjoining Zanana Park.