DSS launches struggle to save Dogra heritage

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To save the past glory of the Dogras, Dogra Sadar Sabha took out a peaceful rally here on Saturday.

Led by President DSS and former Minister Th. Gulchain Singh Charak, the rally started from Dogra Bhawan and culminated at Mubarak Mandi with a peaceful Dharna.

Addressing the gathering, Charak said, “There has been a severe onslaught to obliterate the past glory of the Dogras, the Dogriyat and the strong secular fiber that binds all the communities and religions of the Dogra region. The prestigious historical heritage site at Mubarak Mandi is in dilapidated condition due to persistent neglect of successive governments. The efforts of restoration and renovation were obstructed, delayed and funds allotted by Government of India lapsed.”

Charak asserted that the valuable priceless old documents have been partially (42,000 files) shifted to Kala Kendra which is in unsafe conditions exposed to humidity, pollution and are on the verge of decaying. Rest of the five to six lakh files are also kept unsafe in old perishing buildings which need to be shifted to the Old Information Office Building in the Mubarak Mandi Complex immediately, he added.

Charak appealed to all the leaders of political, social, religious, traders and other organizations of Jammu region to join the struggle launched by the Sabha to save their heritage, culture and age old brotherhood and to fight against the worst type of discrimination being meted out to this region.

A memorandum demanding detailed enquiry about the perishing heritage and records of Dogras holding the concerned authorities responsible for such a heinous crime and also a white paper be issued and made public for the information of the people.

Prominent Dogra leaders Prof N.K Dogra, Maj Gen Sunita Kapoor, Col. Karan Singh Jamwal, Prem Sagar Gupta, Brig. M.S Jamwal, Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC, Prof Anita Billawaria, Yash Paul Gupta, Prof R.R Sharma, former Vice Chairman, Gen. G.S Jamwal, Kulbir Singh, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Swarn Singh, Vishal Rana, Tarun Uppal, President Youth Wing DSS; Dr. O.P Saini, Raghubir Singh, S.S Sambyal, Virender Gupta, Ch. Kamal Singh, Mehar Singh, Rajesh Saini, Master Chhankar Singh, Hazi Bashir Ahmad Malik, Karan Singh Jamwal and Sukhdev Singh were also present.