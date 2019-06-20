DSEJ provides adolescent education to 40,000 students of Govt schools

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To sensitize the students about the burning issues that students face during adolescence period, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has imparted adolescent education to students of government schools of Jammu province through counselling cells constituted at different levels.

Topics like psychological changes during adolescence, substance abuse, peer pressure, menstrual hygiene, body image, media influence, stress management; relationships etc. were covered during the training sessions. Besides, several schools organized rallies, poster making, video screening, role plays, class talks, group discussions on the theme. The services of various NGOs were also utilized in some of the school. These group psycho education sessions were conducted by members of counselling cells constituted at various levels (HSS, DIETs) and were coordinated by Counselling cell DSEJ.

Pertinently, the annual calendar prepared by counselling cell DSEJ has already been circulated in all the higher Secondary schools in which months of April and May were devoted to adolescent education and related issues.

As per the reports received from District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), approximately 40,000 students have been covered under the initiative.

An online interactive session was also held with students on adolescent issues through Jammu and Kashmir knowledge network (JKKN) covering 55 schools of Jammu province, benefitting 2500 students by Romesh Kumar Incharge Counselling Cell DSEJ.

The DSEJ in collaboration with Bharti foundation has provided quality training to teachers on adolescent issues using experiential methodologies. Moreover, Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with PG department of Home Science has provided training to teachers on adolescent issues. This training is being replicated in all the DIETs through master trainers. This trained pool along with other faculty members will be responsible for imparting adolescent education to students in future.