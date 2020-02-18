DSEJ, JU organise orientation programme for CEOs, DIET Principals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Counselling Cell, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) in collaboration with Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu on Monday organized orientation programme for Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Principals District Institutes of Education Research and Training (DIET) and in charge Counselling Cells at DIETs regarding extension of counseling services to government schools of Jammu province.

The event was held under the Patronship of Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj Dhar and guidance of Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta.

Director Department Lifelong Learning, Dr Kavita Suri, who supervised the event, said the aim of the program was to sensitize the district officials for extending, co-coordinating and monitoring counselling services in all the schools. Prof Arti Bakhshi, Head, Department of Psychology JU, Dr. Kavita Suri HOD DLL, JU, Dr Pallavi Sachdeva, Assistant Professor, DLL JU, Romesh Kumar Sharma, Head, Counselling Cell, DSEJ and Shambhavi Deval, Clinical Psychologist, Child Development Centre, Jammu acted as resource persons during the programme.

The programme was attended by Anuradha Gupta DSEJ, Shokat Mahmood Malik Joint Director Jammu Samba Kathua, Sanjay K. Bhatt Personnel Officer, (DSEJ), Chief Education Officers, Principal DIETs, In charge counseling cells from all the DIETs. Director, while speaking on the occasion, impressed upon all the district officers to facilitate, co-ordinate and regularly monitor the counseling initiatives undertaken by counseling Cell DSEJ. She suggested equipping of upcoming Psychology laboratories at DIETs with professional counseling material to develop them as model counseling resource rooms. She stressed upon focusing more on quality than quantity of initiatives.