DSEJ issues advisory for schools on coronavirus

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Directorate of School Education, Jammu on Thursday directed the Heads of Department of government and private schools to take necessary measures of cleanliness as well to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against coronavirus.

The circular issued by Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta stated, “All Chief Education Officers are requested to direct HOD of Govt/ Private Schools to take necessary measures of cleanliness as well as awareness among students to combat Novel Coronavirus menace by adopting SOP.”

As per SOP, students asked for frequent hand wash with soap and water and asked HODs to ensure proper hand washing facility to be available in all schools. Besides this, students should observe good personal Hygiene, cover mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue while sneezing and coughing, throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use, stay away from school when sick, stay away from public gatherings, don’t get in close contact with anyone, if you are experiencing cough and fever, don’t spit in public and avoid to travel to farms or live animal markets where animals are slaughtered.

“As such, all the CEOs are further requested to disseminate the directions to all the schools for the implementation of the aforementioned SOP in letter and spirit. Any child with signs and symptoms i.e fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should be refer to authorized local medical authority and parents of the concerned child should be immediately contacted,” it added.