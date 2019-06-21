DSEJ invites online applications for PGCTE course

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), Anuradha Gupta invited online applications from interested Lecturers/Masters/Teachers from Jammu Division for admission to the 111th four-month PGCTE course to be held at RIE Sector 32 C Chandigarh.

“RIE Chandigarh is conducting 111th four-month Post Graduate Certificate Course in the Teaching of English (PGCTE) from July 22 to November 22, 2019. The on campus part of course is from July 22 to October 18, 2019 at RIE Sector 32C Chandigarh and the off campus part of the course to be done online from one’s school /residence is from October 21 to November 22, 2019. This course is meant for trainee Graduate/Post Graduate/Teacher /Masters/Lecturers teaching English at middle, high and higher secondary school,” reads the circular.

“In this regard, online applications are sought from interested Lecturers/Masters/Teachers from Jammu Division on prescribed format through web-link https://forms.gle/RNKU54ek14zMFzUe7 given on websites www.siejammu.in and www.schedujammu.nic.in on or before June 25, 2019,” the circular stated.

“The applicants should have special flair for imparting trainings further in their respective districts/zones,” it further stated and added, “Directorate of School Education Jammu reserves the right to select or reject the candidature on merits depending upon the availability/target of the Training Programme and mere filling of application from won’t confer any right to attend the said programme.”