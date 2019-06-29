DSEJ holds public grievances redressal meeting

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Anuradha Gupta on Saturday held a public grievances redressal meeting at Jammu in which she met various teaching and non teaching staff deputations, public deputations and individuals.

Over 500 people met the Director and projected a number of issues seeking immediate redressal for their concerns. The demands and problems raised by the people included teaching-learning issues, transfers and postings, salary concerns and personal matters besides other issues. The Director giving patient hearing to the deputations and individuals said that the merit of each demand will be analyzed and action will be taken on priority to redress genuine issues put forth during the outreach programme. She also redressed some of the issues of the public on the spot. Meanwhile, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) also organized an online interaction programme through JKKN on the topic “Child Protection”.

Romesh Kumar Sharma, Head counseling cell DSEJ was the resource person who gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the topic child protection covering various aspects of child protection like child rights, child abuse, corporal punishment, positive engagement strategies, sexual abuse, safety of girl children, tips to girl children, prevention of child abuse, legislations related to child protection like Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act 2013 and JK POCSO 2018, Emergency numbers.