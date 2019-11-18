DSEJ holds Public Grievances Redressal Camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, convened a public grievances redressal camp here on Sunday.

The camp was attended by public deputations and individuals, delegations of teaching and non teaching staff besides United School Teacher Association from Kathua comprising over 400 people who apprised the Director of their issues and concerns seeking an early redressal to the same.

The demands and problems raised by the delegations and individuals inter alia included teaching-learning issues, student centric issues, salary concerns, transfers and postings besides a host of day to day occupational and related issues.

The Director assured the deputations and individuals that appropriate action will be taken up regarding redressal of their issues. She also redressed some of the issues on the spot.