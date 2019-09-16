DSEJ holds model exhibition-cum-competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), on Sunday organised a ‘Model Exhibition cum Competition under Jal Shakti Abhiyan , at Teachers Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

The objective of holding the event was to spread the message of water conservation and create Jan -Andolan along the lines of Swachh Bharat Mission to save water and secure the future of India.

Students from various schools across the Jammu division participated in the exhibition and displayed models on water conservation and other themes related to the conservation of water bodies and water resources.

The event, organised under the supervision of Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta, was part of calendar of activities formulated by the DSEJ to encourage participation of students in this noble cause. Implementing the calendar of activities, the directorate has organised a series of events which includes rallies, slogan writing competitions, seminars, exhibitions etc starting at district level and culminating at division. A skit competition will be held on 16th of September, 2019 in which the winners of district level skit competition held on 31st of August, will participate. In today’s event, Government Girls High School Simbal Camp team lifted the champion’s trophy in the Model Exhibition and Competition while there was a tie for the second place between Government Girls High School Ghagwal and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Muthi. The much earned 3rd place went to Government Higher Secondary School Canal Road. Muhammad Latief, Joint Director ( DSEJ) and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director (Planning) distributed trophies among the winning students.