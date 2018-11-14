DSEJ holds Bal Mela on Children’s Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In connection with the Children Day celebrations, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) organised a massive Bal Mela function with great pomp and show at SRML Higher Secondary School, Jammu wherein children of different schools of Jammu alongwith their parents participated with full enthusiasm. They visited various stalls organized by different schools in which the participants enjoyed the games, eatables, artifacts alongwith live music and Nukkad Natak.

The Mela was inaugurated by Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director School Education, Jammu along with Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Personnel Officer and J.K Sudan, CEO Jammu. Besides Principals/ Head of Institutions of various schools were also present on the occasion.

These stalls were established by different city schools comprising of GGHSS Mubarak Mandi, HS Kachi Chawni, HS Jullaka Mohalla, HSS Bazar Qasaban, HSS Canal Road, GGHSS Rehari, HSS (B) Nowabad, GHS City Chowk, HSS SRML, GHS Dogra Hall, GGHSS Shastri Nagar, HSS Central Basic, HSS Hari Singh, HSS (B) Bakshi Nagar and HSS (G) Bakshi Nagar. The main attraction of the Mela was the Request Stall of live songs of HSS Hari Singh and swing stall of HSS SRML Jammu. The programme was coordinated by Dr Sushma Rani and Sunita Pandit.