DSEJ condoles death of 2 teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director, School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Anuradha Gupta on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of two teachers, Farooq Ahmad Dar (Teacher) of Hariwalla, Mahore and Mohammad Taj (Lecturer) of Mendhar.

Extending her heartfelt condolences, the Director expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the Chief Education Officer Reasi and CEO Rajouri to provide every possible help to the families of the deceased.

She also prayed for peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.