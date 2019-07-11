DSEJ cancels attachment of teachers, masters, lecturers deployed for non-teaching work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: For smooth functioning of schools, the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) ordered that all Teachers/ Masters/ Lecturers or any other staff of the School Education Department deployed/ attached in any office for doing any non-teaching work shall report back to their actual places of posting, failing which the concerned DDOs shall not draw their salary. This, shall, however not include teaching staff deployed by the CEOs in schools for teaching purposes as part of rationalization process.

An order issued by the Director School Education Jammu, here on Wednesday, further reads, “In case of newly created zones where no staffs is available or in cases where additional manpower is absolutely necessary, the concerned CEOs shall send proposal along with complete justification to the undersigned for approval. Further, all CEOs are advised to make maximum use of technology for keeping database updated so that minimum manpower is required for obtaining and processing of information required for decision making at different levels.

The directorate has already created monitoring portal dsejmonitoring.co.in with the objective of keeping all database updated at all times and also for online monitoring of various departmental functions.

All CEOs are advised to make use of the same and reduce requirement of manpower.”