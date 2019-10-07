DSE holds Public Grievances Redressal camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, on Sunday convened a public grievances redressal camp here.

During the camp, Jammu And Kashmir Teachers Forum and ReT Teachers Forum besides various teaching and non teaching staff deputations, public deputations and individuals, teachers, parents, representatives of forums and unions, hailing from different parts of Jammu division met the Director and apprised her of their genuine demands and grievances.

Over 400 people met the Director and presented before her a number of issues seeking immediate redressal and relief for their concerns.

The demands and problems raised by the participants included teaching – learning issues, transfers and postings, student issues, salary concerns and personal matters besides a host of other related issues.

The Director assured the deputations and individuals that appropriate action will be taken on their issues for an early redressal. She also resolved some of public issues on the spot.