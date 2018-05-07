DSB arrests bootlegger, recovers 36 pouches

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A team of District Special Branch (DSB) on Monday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 36 pouches of country made liquor from his possession.
According to a report, a team of DSB on an information laid a Naka near Matador Stand locality in Udhampur and apprehended a person. During checking, police recovered 36 pouches and four bottles of country made liquor from the possession of Khajoor Singh son of Prem Singh resident of Damnote in Tehsil Panchari. Team handed over the accused to Udhampur Police for further investigation.
