Drugs bigger threat than terrorism: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA/KISHTWAR: Drugs is bigger threat than terrorism, we are waging a war against it and we seek people’s cooperation in eradicating it from the State. This was stated by Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid while interacting with the civil society at Kishtwar and Doda during his visit to the twin districts of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, Range.

During his visit to Kishtwar and Doda, DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu S.D Singh Jamwal and was received by SSP Kishtwar Abrar Chowdhary and other police officers of the district. The DGP interacted with the meritorious students of district Kishtwar besides chaired a Darbar of jawans and officers at DPL. DGP also interacted with the civil society and assured assistance in solving problems of the people of hilly areas.

At Doda, the DGP Dr. Vaid was received by Basant Kumar Rath DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir, Commandant IR 5thBn Mohammad Arif Rishu and other senior police officers.

During the visit, Dr. Vaid inaugurated Model Police Station and DIG office cum residence. The DGP chaired a Police Dabar at DPL and also interacted with civil society.

While chairing Darbar of jawans the DGP heard police personnel patiently and assured them that their genuine problems would be looked into on priority.