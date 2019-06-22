Drug peddling case; one more detained

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Saturday detained another youth in drug peddling case at City Police Station. As per the details, City police detained two youths few days ago in drug peddling case. During questioning, the duo disclosed the name of their accomplice. Police on a tip off raided the suspected location and detained the third accused identified as Mohd Altaf, resident of Balakote.
