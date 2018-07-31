Drug peddlers held with narcotics

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

During Naka checking near Security line crossing, a party of Police Station Batamaloo apprehended two drug peddlers namely Mohammad Arif Janjuwa, son of Mir Hussain and Mumtaz Ahmad Janjuwa, son of Bashir Ahmad Janjuwa, both residents of Manchikrand Uri Baramulla and recovered 480 grams of narcotic drugs from their possession. Both of the accused persons were arrested and contraband substance seized.

In this regard, a case FIR No 165/18 under Sections 8, 21 and 29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Batamaloo and investigation taken up.