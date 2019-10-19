Drug peddlers held with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on
Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 grams of heroin from their
possession.
According to report, a party of Police
Station Nagrota headed by SHO Nagrota, Inspector Mohammad Shokat laid Naka at
TCP Nagrota and intercepted one Alto Car bearing registration No JK21F 0205
with two occupants. During checking, police recovered 30 grams heroin from the
possession of car’s occupants.
The accused have been identified as
Mohammad Aslam, son of Murad Baksh, resident of Khoon Tehsil, Majalta district
Udhampur and Bagh Ali, son of Yousaf Ali, resident of Sujwan Camp, Bariyan
Tehsil, district Samba.
In this connection, a case FIR No
399/19 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act was registered at Police
Station Nagrota.
