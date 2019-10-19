Drug peddlers held with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 30 grams of heroin from their possession.

According to report, a party of Police Station Nagrota headed by SHO Nagrota, Inspector Mohammad Shokat laid Naka at TCP Nagrota and intercepted one Alto Car bearing registration No JK21F 0205 with two occupants. During checking, police recovered 30 grams heroin from the possession of car’s occupants.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Aslam, son of Murad Baksh, resident of Khoon Tehsil, Majalta district Udhampur and Bagh Ali, son of Yousaf Ali, resident of Sujwan Camp, Bariyan Tehsil, district Samba.

In this connection, a case FIR No 399/19 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Nagrota.