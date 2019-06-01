Drug peddlers held with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and
recovered 500 grams of heroin from their possession.
According to a report, a party of Police Station Gandhi
Nagar led by SHO Inspector Sunil Jasrotia during a Naka at Valmiki Chowk,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu intercepted a Santro car bearing registration no
JK05B-2236.
During checking, police recovered 500 gm of heroin like
substance and cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh from their possession.
The driver of the car was identified as Mohammad Shafi, son
of Ghulam Mohi Din, resident of Ghosia Colony, Azad Ganj, Baramulla while his associate
was identified as Darshan Lal, resident of Chack Ram Singh, Hatli Morh, Kathua.
A case vide FIR no 143/19 under sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of NDPS Act was
registered at Police Station, Gandhi Nagar.
