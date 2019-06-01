Drug peddlers held with heroin

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 500 grams of heroin from their possession.

According to a report, a party of Police Station Gandhi Nagar led by SHO Inspector Sunil Jasrotia during a Naka at Valmiki Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu intercepted a Santro car bearing registration no JK05B-2236.

During checking, police recovered 500 gm of heroin like substance and cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh from their possession.

The driver of the car was identified as Mohammad Shafi, son of Ghulam Mohi Din, resident of Ghosia Colony, Azad Ganj, Baramulla while his associate was identified as Darshan Lal, resident of Chack Ram Singh, Hatli Morh, Kathua. A case vide FIR no 143/19 under sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station, Gandhi Nagar.