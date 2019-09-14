Drug peddlers attack police team, 2 cops injured

State Times News KATHUA: Two cops got injured when some drug peddlers attacked a police party in Rajbagh area on Friday. As per details, on getting an input about drug peddlers, a team of Rajbagh police conducted a raid in the area. As team reached the spot, drug peddlers attacked police party injuring two cops, who have been identified as Balbir Singh and Kushal Singh. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
