Drug peddler nabbed with Rs 1.29 lakh, contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Police in its recent action against drug dealings, arrested a drug peddler on Thursday and recovered contraband substance from his possession. As per details, Police at a checkpoint established at Islamia College Chowk intercepted a suspect, identified as Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Sheikh Colony, Nowhatta. 480 gm Charas and Rs 1,29,400 cash was received from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to Police Station Nowhatta, where a case vide FIR No 61/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.
