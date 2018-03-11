Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 Gms heroin from his possession .

As per the details, during the intervening night of March 9/10, 2018, a party of Gangyal Police Station established a Naka at Model town Gangyal and signalled a motorcycle (JK02AF-2158) which was coming from Bari Brahmana towards Model Town to stop but the rider tried to break the Naka. He was stopped after a chase and on questioning he disclosed his name as Ranjit Singh Choudhary alias Rinku son of Jasbir Singh resident of H.No-83, Sec-1 Model Town.

On his search, heroine weighing 15 grams was recovered from his possession. On further questioning he disclosed that he has brought the consignment from Punjab and selling drugs among the youth and ruining the society in and around Jammu city. He was found to be a famous drug peddler of Model Town, Jammu.

He was arrested and a case vide FIR No 20 /2018 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Gangyal. More over one case vide FIR No 62/17 under sections 307/382/341/323 RPC 4/25 A Act in Police Station Gandhi Nagar had already been registered against him.

The arrest was made by SI Nayat Ali SHO Police Station Gangyal and SI Vicky Thappa In-Charge Police Post Greater Kailash under the close supervision of SDPO City South Jammu Mohammed Rafiq Mannas and SP South Sandeep Choudhary.