Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Friday detained a drug peddler and recovered 20 gm of heroin from his possession.

As per details, Satwari Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a man. During frisking, Police recovered 20 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused, identified as Anup Sharma, resident of Pandorian, was arrested on the spot and a case under relevant sectio