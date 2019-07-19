Drug peddler nabbed with contraband

State Times News SRINAGAR: Police arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband substance from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Ishaan Najar, son of Ghulam Qadir Najar, resident of Pathar Masjid Zaina Kadal. Police shifted him to Police Station Karan Nagar where he remains in custody. According to report, officers at the checkpoint established near Syed Mansoor Bridge intercepted a motor cycle bearing registration number JK01L-0605 and seized Charas weighing 105 gms from possession of Ishaan Najar. One two wheeler has also been seized in the matter. Case FIR No. 29/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Karan Nagar and investigation has been taken up.
