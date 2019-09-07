Drug peddler nabbed with Charas, poppy straw

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Friday detained a drug peddler and recovered 3 kg poppy straw and 160 gm Charas from his possession. As per details, Digiana Police during Naka intercepted a man and during checking recovered 3 kg poppy straw and 160 gm Charas from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, resident of Dashmesh Nagar. Police has registered a case and started investigation.